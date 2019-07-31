In the party of the new President Zelensky said that Ukraine will not rename Russia to Muscovy (PHOTO)

Loading...

Elected Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the party of “servant of the people” Maxim Buzhansky commented on the proposal of his fellow party Nikita Poturaev rename Russia “Muscovy”.

This proposal came two weeks ago when the adviser Zelensky Poturaev in an interview with the Ukrlife stated that “Russian” language should be called “Russian” because “Ukrainian” Russian separated from the language spoken by the inhabitants of Russia, – both grammatically and lexically, it “now do the other one.” “We also have Rusyn in Transcarpathia, is also a Russian, and those, let it be Russian. It’s all proactive history,” he said. Then Poturaev offered to call Russia “Muscovy”.

Speaking about the initiative his colleague on party, Deputy of Parliament Buzhansky said in an interview “Strenia” that it is contrary to common sense. “Unfortunately, this tracing losers, like Peter Alexeevich (Poroshenko)”, – he said, noting that such statements “demonstrate the inadequacy of”.

– In the United States have renamed Kiev in Kyiv

“If we want to be treated as serious people, we must be serious people,” he added. In addition, the politician criticized the decision of former President Petro Poroshenko to celebrate the “Day of liberation from the Soviet Union.” “They just brought part of the audience in the spirit that all the Soviet need to replace all anti-Soviet. Not being able to give a normal economy, education, medicine. The story is already written and everyone knows who brought people into the gas chambers, and who brought them out. The only result of the Maidan – the legalization of Nazism,” – said the Deputy.

In Russia, the proposal to rename Russia to Muscovy reacted as extremely frivolous and unwise initiative.

So, a member of the Federation Council Committee on security Frants Klintsevich just called it “pure nonsense.” “One can only sympathize with Zelensky: these councilors even cook porridge will not work. Instead of helping him to rake debris, which Ukraine is full, they are outright nonsense. Simply ridiculous”, – he wrote in Facebook.

Recall that the proposal to rename Russia to Muscovy is not new. In February 2016, the Ukrainian deputies from the Radical party was registered in the Verkhovna Rada a bill banning the Russian Federation to call Russia, and instead introducing her the name “Muscovy”. The authors of the bill Andrey Lozovoy and Oksana Korchynska in the explanatory note then napisali that the name “Russia” or “Rus” is the historical name of the territory on which the modern Ukraine.

Then Russia also is not particularly pay attention to it. For example, the head of the Crimea Sergey Aksenov, calling the initiative stupidity, said, “Laughed and passed…”. In response, Feldman jokingly suggested to rename the Ukraine. “Ukraine renamed Russia – that would be fine,” he said.