In the Philippines burned down shopping centre: almost 40 killed (PHOTO)

In the Philippines, in Davao, there was a big fire at the Mall: authorities fear that the death toll could reach 37 people. While the rubble continues, and the majority are still missing, said the Philippines Star. Comments on the place were made by the Vice-mayor Paolo Duterte the son of President Rodrigo Duterte that operates under the authority of the mayor and his sister.

The flames broke out on the third floor of NCCC Mall and spread to the top floor of the building. Employees there is located a telephone helpdesk was trapped in a fire, notes the BBC Russian service. A few hours firemen struggled with fire.

Vice-mayor of Davao, Paolo Duterte reported that although 36 people are missing, the chances of rescue they had.

The cause of the fire is not yet established. As told the online edition of the Philippines Star Mall Manager, marketing, the fire started on the third floor, where they sold clothes, appliances and furniture.

President Rodrigo Duterte, father of the Vice-mayor and mayor Sarah Duterte-Caprio, also visited the scene and met with the families of the missing.

Davao city – the main port of the island of Mindanao, the third largest city by population of the country. It is located at a distance of 800 km South-East of the capital Manila.