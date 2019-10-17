In the Philippines, the girl was fined for bikini
Law that prohibits wearing indecent clothing in the country, but the punishment is there.
A tourist from Taiwan was fined on the island of Boracay in the amount of about $ 50 for the “sexy outfit” on the beach.
As stated in the police, bikini girls consisted of a few ropes, so she was confused about other people on the beach. The punishment of the tourists, according to local law enforcement, will be an example for others.
The girl herself claims that her image is a “form of art”. To apologize for the swimsuit she did not.