In the place of Christ’s birth found the font age of 1500 years
The Basilica of the Nativity in Bethlehem found the ancient baptismal font, the age of about one and a half thousand years. Artifact found during restoration works, according to
The font was discovered in the South wing of the Church. She was inside another large vessel, which was filled with water during worship. Presumably it was manufactured in the period from 501 to 600 ad.
Externally, the font is a circular bowl with carved patterns. Vessel, inside of which it was made in the form of an octagonal cylinder and made of the same stone as the columns of the Basilica.
Basilica of the Nativity is one of the oldest Christian churches. According to legend, it was built over the cave where Jesus Christ was born. The temple was built in the early fourth century. In 2014, the reconstruction of the Basilica, which should be completed by may 2020.