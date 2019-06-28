In the plane of the President of Brazil found dozens of kilos of drugs

June 28, 2019

В самолете президента Бразилии нашли десятки килограмм наркотиков

In the plane of the President of Brazil Jaira Bolsonaro found drugs, reported the newspaper with reference to sources of the investigation.

The plane, which belonged to the air force of Brazil, flew to the G20 summit and landed to refuel at an airport in the Spanish city of Seville. In Luggage, the 38-year-old Brazilian soldier found 39 pounds of cocaine. Drugs were in the suitcase in the package. According to preliminary investigation, the soldier was planning to sell illegal substances.

Clarifies that the Board Jaira Bolsonaro in that moment was not, he was flown to the summit on a different aircraft.

The Brazilian soldier was detained, in the near future it will be transferred to prison. In turn, the Ministry of defense of Brazil confirmed the arrest of his employee and promised to cooperate with the investigation.

Earlier, the U.S. coast guard seized 16.5 tons of cocaine. A record consignment of drugs was one of the ships in the port of Philadelphia.

