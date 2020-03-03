In the Polish championship player broke knee to your nose while trying to break through (video)
Maciej Dombrowski
In the 24th round of the Polish League “Topper” “ARKA” from Gdynia took from LKS Lodz. The match ended in a draw 1:1.
In the opening match was an accident. The guests defender Maciej PEC took a decision to execute a kick after a corner kick.
However, coordination at 32-the summer football player as-that did not happen, and he missed the ball. But it was not the worst. In the process of attempting Maciej kneed in my nose.
Doctors stated a fracture of the nose, after which the PEC was replaced with another player.
In the current season the player has played for LKS 10 matches in the championship of Poland in which he scored one goal.