In the popular black sea resort noticed a big tornado: impressive video published
Sunday, November 3, will be long remembered by the residents of Batumi, Georgia. This day on the coast was swept by a terrible storm, accompanied by tornado, hurricane wind and heavy rain. As previously reported “FACTS”, last summer, a powerful tornado swept over the Crimea.
According to the observation of eyewitnesses, the funnel of a tornado formed just off the coast. He was moving in the Northern direction and subsided already off the coast of Kobuleti.
Abnormal weather phenomenon occurred on the strong rains that have continued in Ajara for three days. Under the water were several streets of Batumi, Griboedov, Pushkin, Chavchavadze, Khalvashi. Malfunction of the drainage system of the city authorities do not recognize, and explain the flood with a power shower, which was held on Saturday night.
Meanwhile, the National environment Agency reported that bad weather on the black sea coast of Georgia will continue for several more days, and the current storm on the Black sea is 4-5 points.
We will remind, earlier “FACTS” he wrote about the strongest storm in the annexed Crimea that killed 6 people.
