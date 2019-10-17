In the Premier League scored a goal with his head from own half (video)
Stefan Galinski
In the 62nd minute of the match of the Northern Premier League between the teams of “United of Manchester” and “Basford United”, a tie score (1:1) there has been an incredible episode.
After removal of the ball from their penalty area by a player of the home team’s defender of the guest team Stefan Galinski, settling down in their own half, played a head on an advancing and sent the ball into the opponent’s gate.
However, this event was absolutely not ready goalkeeper “United of Manchester” after a curious goal, which was decisive – the match ended with the victory of “Basford” 3:1.
Note that now a semi-professional football club “United of Manchester” was founded in 2005 by fans of “Manchester United”, dissatisfied with the transition of the club under the control of American businessman Malcolm Glazer.