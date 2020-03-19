In the Premier League, spoke about the completion of the season if the championship of Ukraine to finish will fail
Eugene Wild
Executive Director of the Ukrainian Premier League Eugene Wild spoke about the ways to complete the current season of the Ukrainian championship, which was suspended in connection with the pandemic coronavirus.
Including, Wild outlined the options if the season is to finish fail.
“For it was not very tight schedule, we need at least a month and a half. If the finish fails, then the decision to take a General meeting, and submit it to the Executive Committee of the UAF,” said the functionary, in an interview with Channel “Football 1/2/3”.
“To fix the current standings? If we understand that we no longer have time to finish our championship in normal form, we can make a decision about recording the results on the current state of clubs in the standings. But again I repeat that this issue would in any case be submitted to General meeting of participants, the results of which will be decided.
There are several options for the continuation of UPL: fully completing the championship and a mini-tournament with the winners. But we need to make sure that all parties were satisfied and did not appeal then the decision in the offices. This has some media” – says Wild.