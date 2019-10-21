In the prestigious city of San Diego woman accidentally threw more than 300 rats
It all started with two rats, but very quickly grew into more than 300 rodents in a van parked in one of the most prestigious areas of San Diego.
The San Diego Humane Society said that on 8 October, the service received a call from a woman who lived in his van in the prestigious town of Del Mar. She asked for help, as the number of domestic rats came out from under her control.
On arrival, the staff immediately realized that “the situation substantial.” This was said by captain Dani cook from the police Department in The San Diego Humane Society.
The number of rats was huge. They lived in the van, and ran outside.
In the video you can see the rats that gnaw the upholstery of the van and the motor wire, while others are hiding in the door panels and seats.
Cook said that it was not a case of cruelty, but simply the request of the owner of assistance after their numbers became too large.
“She is well fed, they had water,” cook said.
In rats, many children, as the healthy brood usually consists of 10-12 rats. They multiply rapidly due to a four-week period of pregnancy.
Officials spent several days to collect as many of the rats “every crevice” of the car. In total, they collected 320 animals — most of them young, many pregnant.
GoFundMe page created to help the owner to collect more than $ 5,000 (he no longer accepts donations). On the page indicated that the woman was homeless and lived in his van with two pet rats, which began to multiply rapidly.
The San Diego Humane Society said that now looks for home for 140 domestic rats, which, in their words, “healthy, happy and waiting for new owners”.