In the program of the Olympic games-2024 turned on exotic “sport”
Skateboarding, sports climbing and surfing pre-included in the summer Olympic games in Paris in 2024, according to the official website of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
In addition, the IOC approved the inclusion in the program of the Games in 2024 and competitions in such seemingly far from the sport, as break-dance.
This decision was adopted at the 134th session of the IOC in Lausanne.
According to the organization’s President Thomas Bach, these four activities correspond to the program of development of the Olympic movement the IOC.
“They are gender balanced, more urban, and allow us to communicate with the younger generation,” said Bach.
The final decision on inclusion of new sports in the program of Olympic games of 2024, the IOC Executive Board will in December 2020.