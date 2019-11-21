In the protests in Iran killed more than a hundred people (PHOTO)

The UN Commission on human rights suggests that in Iran over the past few days during the protests killed dozens of people. Popular indignation was provoked by the government’s decision to sharply raise gasoline prices. In a difficult financial situation exacerbated by US sanctions, Tehran is counting on Moscow’s help.

Amnesty International reports that from reliable sources received information according to which in different cities of Iran have killed 106 people.

According to other unofficial estimates, which leads, in particular, the opposition “Organization of the Mujahideen of the Iranian people”, in the last five days in protests that swept 140 of the cities, were killed 220 people and three thousand wounded. But Iranian authorities claim to have killed only a few protesters, reports the BBC Russian service.

In the Internet appeared the footage of the military firing on protesters. Relatives of those killed said that the authorities refuse to give them the bodies for burial. In the squares and main streets of many military and security personnel.

– Iranian authorities have asked Russia a loan for $ 5 billion

Arrested many students. Authorities announced that the transfer of video from the protests to foreign sources is equivalent to the crime. And protesters, officials and the press call the rebels.

“Our people have repeatedly emerged victorious when the enemy wove their plots. And this time in conditions of unrest, which was also a conspiracy of the enemy to undermine the security of our nation, the people win again” – said on Wednesday the country’s President Hassan Rouhani at a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

In his opinion, protests, against the wishes of the enemies only unite the Iranian people, as evidenced by the numerous rallies in support of the government throughout the country.

On Monday, the press Secretary of the Iranian government said that the situation was much calmer, and in a day or two protests, and all will come to naught. However, videos posted on social networks, says that in some cities the protests continued into the night on Tuesday. The Iranian press reported that three soldiers were slaughtered in the suburbs of Tehran.

In addition, the West of Iran in Kermanshah killed the guard at the storming of the police station, according to DW.

On Tuesday at a press conference in Geneva, the representative of the Commission on human rights of the UN, Rupert Colville said that the situation in Iran is threatening. He recalled that shooting demonstrators is a violation of all international norms. He called on the Iranian authorities to respect the right of citizens to free expression and peaceful Assembly, and to immediately allow the Iranians access to the Internet, which ceased to function after the start of the protests.

President Rouhani objected to this that people certainly have the right to protest, but protests and riots are two different things. The government, he said, is obliged to ensure public security.

The Prosecutor’s office threatened protesters with criminal prosecution. “Troublemakers, of course, directed from abroad, and their actions are illegal and criminal (…), therefore we will consistently act against them,” – said the Prosecutor General of Iran Mohammad Javad of Montazeri. He urged citizens to stay away from brawlers, to not be at risk of criminal prosecution.

To check the data of human rights defenders regarding the number of victims in the moment is impossible, since Saturday in the country is almost completely off the Internet and collect information from independent sources impossible. However, it is known that protests continued in dozens of cities.

The unrest began on Friday after the government announced the rise in price of gasoline by 50%. The price per litre rose to 15 thousand reais ($0.12 or 28.7 per ruble). In addition, limited the sale of gasoline that drivers will be able to buy only 60 litres per month. Beyond this limit, the gasoline can be bought for 30 thousand reals per liter.

President Rouhani said that the government is acting in the interests of the people. The increased profits will be used to improve the lives of the poor. However, the majority of Iranians took this step with indignation. The economy is already experiencing a crisis due to renewed in the past year, the American sanctions. They led to a drop in Iranian oil exports, a weakening of the real world and, as a consequence, a sharp rise in the prices of basic goods.

Two days after the announcement of imposed measures, protests spread to about 100 cities and settlements, according to the semi-state news Agency Fars. According to him, the protesters set fire to about 100 banks and more than 50 stores. Was delayed at least a thousand people.

According to the Russian tourist, who had visited Iran in November and miraculously managed to return home in the beginning because of the protests, the chaos, the participants of the street protests are acting out of desperation. “Poverty is striking. Lean camels, cats, skinny people. It is clear that they depend on daily earnings. For them the price increase is a tragedy… they now Have penny prices, but they are [much] expensive. I can’t imagine how they will live with such an increase… the faces [of people] was evident that they were on the verge of despair. They all know that they will get arrested that it will not end well. But they simply have nowhere to go”, – quotes the Russian Meduza.