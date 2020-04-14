In the Putin administration, commented on the new agreement, OPEC+
Agreement OPEC+ reduction of oil proves that oil-producing countries can reach consensus and understanding.
This was stated press Secretary of President Dmitry Peskov, reports RIA Novosti.
OPEC+ Sunday approved a new reduction of oil production from October 2018: 23% in may-June, 18% to the end of 2020 and 14% by the end of April 2022. In the first phase, the Alliance will reduce production to 9.7 million barrels per day, then to 8 and 6 million. For Russia and Saudi Arabia base count will be 11 million barrels per day. On individual terms insisted and Mexico, it decreases production of only 100 thousand barrels per day in may and June, and the rest compensates the United States.
“On the transaction. We believe its important. It is proof that oil-producing countries that are members of OPEC+, and a number of other countries can reach consensus, can reach understanding in the name of stabilization of energy markets”, — said Peskov told reporters.