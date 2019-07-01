In the quarterfinals of the Copa America 2019 Suarez broke down in tears right on the field after the penalty kick (video)

Luis Suarez
In the Brazilian Salvador was a quarterfinal match of the Copa America in 2019 between Uruguay and Peru.

The match ended in a dramatic defeat of Uruguay – 0:0, on penalties 4:5.

Team Peru waited in the main and extra time and a penalty shoot-out sold your punches.

In turn, the Uruguayans their first 11-meter is not implemented. This loser turned out to be Luis Suarez.

After the match the grief of the player, “Barcelona” was boundless – he burst into tears right on the football field, his friends could not comfort Louis.

We will add that in the semifinals, the Aztecs will meet the Champions of South America – Chile.

In the other semi-final will meet teams of Brazil and Argentina.

A review of the match Uruguay – Peru:

