In the ranking of corruption Ukraine has lost 6 positions
Organization Transparency International published the global ranking of countries by level of corruption.
According to the survey, Ukraine was in the second half of the list.
The rating included 180 countries of the Mina, and the ranking was conducted on a 100 point scale, where 0 is the maximum rate of corruption and 100 is the index of absence of corruption.
According to expert assessment staff of Transparency International index of corruption in Ukraine has allowed it to take 126 place with 30 points. This corruption index considers Ukraine a country with a high level of corruption.
It should be noted that according to a study by Transparency International for the 2018 year, Ukraine was 120 seats.
Today Ukraine is on the same level as Djibouti, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan, but the level of corruption in Russia was higher than in Ukraine – the country ranked 137th place with 28 points out of a possible 100.
Leaders in the ranking were Denmark and New Zealand. They scored 87 points out of a possible 100. Spain with a rate of 62 points took the 30th position in the rankings, and Israel – 35 (60 points).
Position 101 went to Panama and Peru. These countries scored 36 points. But the last two positions were taken by South Sudan (12 points) and Somalia (9 points).
It should be noted that the corruption perception index compiled annually by Transparency International. The basis for the conclusions represent the expert assessments that help organizations to collect, the world Bank, the international Institute for business development, major companies from USA, UK, Germany and others.