In the report, NATO accidentally revealed the location of US nuclear weapons in Europe. The mistake was corrected after three months (PHOTO)

US nuclear weapons in Europe, presumably, placed on six military bases in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and Turkey. This information was accidentally included in the report of the canadian Senator, member of the Committee on defense and security of the NATO parliamentary Assembly, Joseph Dey, informs the Belgian edition of De Morgen.

The report, entitled “a New era of nuclear deterrence? Modernization, arms control and allied nuclear forces” published in April, but media paid attention to it only in July. The paper reported that about 150 nuclear weapons Americans is stored “Kleine Brogel” (Belgium), “büchel” (Germany), “Aviano” and “Ghedi-Torre” (Italy), “Volkel” (the Netherlands) and Incirlik (Turkey), says Meduza.

On July 11 released a new corrected version of the report from which you removed the names of the databases but left the mention of the countries that have suitable planes for bombs B61, the primary US nuclear weapons.

Senator Joseph Day told the newspaper The Washington Post that the first version of the document was only a draft report, which in November will hear the NATO parliamentary Assembly.

The Ministry of defense noted that the policy of the Department is, “to not confirm and do not deny the presence or absence of nuclear weapons in any General or specific location”.

Earlier, the us military has not officially reported where US nuclear weapons in Europe. However the RTL with reference to Dutch politicians have noted that on the basis of the stored Volkel 22 nuclear bombs.