In the river stray cat got a passport, first name and work in the historical Museum

В Днепре бродячий кот получил паспорт, отчество и работу в историческом музее

In the river stray cat semen, which is home to a Society of animal protection “Vernost”, got the job. This was reported on the organization page on the social network.

It is clarified that now the striped gray cat employed in the national historical Museum of Yavornytsky name.

“The cat Simon found a job! Not everyone on the sofas to lie! Now Senya will work in the Historical Museum, to protect the funds from rats and mice. Simon got a passport and all vaccinations are approved for use. The Museum promised to caress and respect, to name only semen Parentitem”, — stated in the message of “Fidelity”.

