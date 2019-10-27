In the river we spotted the Joker: funny photo
Recently, on the streets of the Dnieper walked none other than a comic book character the Joker
A team of talented enthusiasts, not for the first time transforms the iconic characters of the film and takes to the streets of the Ukrainian city of the Dnieper river to impress with their phenomenal similarity. Those guys who not so long ago, he transformed the comic book character “Deadpool” and iconic characters of the books of Stephen king clown “It”. The team is doing serious work to the final video and photo received the highest quality and they have it out.
According to preliminary information at the suit of the Joker spent about eighty dollars, which in conjunction with a well-selected locations to create the perfect work of the Ukrainian team fans.
It is worth Recalling that on 3 October in the Ukrainian hire there was a film Joker. The Joker is an American psychological Thriller that tells the dramatic story of Arthur and his becoming a serial killer Joker. The main role in the film was played by the actor Joaquin Phoenix, who had lost weight. The film was made by Todd Phillips. The world premiere took place on 31 August 2019 at the film festival where the film won the main prize-“Golden Lion”. Film critics was greeted quite warmly, but later he was accused of romanticizing the mentally ill and excessive violence. The film, whose budget is $ 55 million, the fee is slowly approaching the mark of one billion dollars, but according to forecasts this will not take place.
So people who already saw the film appreciated the similarity of the talented Ukrainian guy from the Dnieper with the main character of the film. Also, people have noted many references to the movie that is visible to the naked eye when viewing the video, which filmed the guys. Work posted to YouTube, where it was warmly welcomed by the audience. Netizens noted the work of the operator who picked the correct angles and chose such a similar and dramatic locations. This kind of work, the team tried to just remove the character and show it for what it is. Was shot almost identical to the original frames on the stairs and when the Joker put on my face makeup. Thus they showed an unusual story of anti-hero who initially was a kind person, who constantly taunts and pressure of society, which in turn led to total moral degradation.