In the Russian Chelyabinsk naked woman went to eat at McDonald’s (photos)
In the Russian city of Chelyabinsk, a fully naked woman walked into McDonald’s. The incident occurred in the night of Wednesday, August 14, at the Komsomolsk Avenue, writes the local edition Day Online.
It is reported that visitors immediately grasped the phone and began to take pictures of the event, then posted the video online community in Vkontakte “Black&White Chelyabinsk”.
The footage shows that the woman is fully exposed, there is even shoes. However, it is as if nothing had happened sitting at the table and waiting for your order. Under the post soon began to accumulate comments.
So, there were those who found out the woman his friend despite the fact that she sits back. Others were curious on how the visitor will get the money to pay for the order.
Many condemned the author who posted the post in the Internet and those who filmed the event on video, as, in their opinion, the woman is mentally ill and she needs help, no one rushed to provide.
As previously reported “FACTS” in Ukraine appeared a new trend: some cities began to appear a café with naked waitresses.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter