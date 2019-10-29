In the Russian football there was a scandal because of capture Putin of the Crimea (photo, video)
Former footballer of the Moscow “Locomotive” and national team of Russia midfielder Dmitry Tarasov, with this summer being without a club as a free agent, gave an interview to the program “Around Golovin”, which is published on the website Sports.Ru affecting not only the sports theme.
In particular, the athlete has discussed the issue of the occupation his country in the Crimea, inherent to most people sports manner, and saw nothing criminal in the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
However, such assessment by Tarasova is not surprising, because the player has repeatedly admitted that he is a big fan of the President. In February 2016 Dimitri even got into a political scandal — after the match of Europa League between “Lokomotiv” and Turkish “Fenerbahce” the athlete has also directed a t-shirt, under which was a t-shirt with a picture of Putin and the words “the most polite President.”
In February 2016 Tarasov provoked a political scandal
.
