In the Russian supermarket a fight for pans: epic video
In Kalmykia, the customer arranged ugly fight at the supermarket, to establish discounts on kitchenware. Video appeared on the Internet nurse Baza.
In the picture you can see that buyers are in such a hurry to grab the goods at a discount, he nearly knocked the seller.
“In Elista shoppers began fighting over the pans sold at a discount. I had to stand on the shovel”, — said the author of the video.
In Elista shoppers began fighting over the pans sold at a discount.
I had to make the shovel. pic.twitter.com/RUTG984UHp
— baza (@bazabazon) July 19, 2019.
Recall that in March, the network got the footage from Bryansk, where the sale of conventional beef turned to the customers, shocking bursts. And in may, an unpleasant incident occurred in the store of Krasnodar — there tried to steal the goods in a supermarket, the teenagers staged a fight with store employees.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter