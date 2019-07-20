In the Russian supermarket a fight for pans
In Kalmykia, the customer arranged ugly fight at the supermarket, to establish discounts on kitchenware. Video appeared on the Internet nurse Baza. Earlier in Russia was captured on video line standing in front of the dumpsters.
In the picture you can see that buyers are in such a hurry to grab the goods at a discount, he nearly knocked the seller.
“In Elista shoppers began fighting over the pans sold at a discount. I had to stand on the shovel”, — said the author of the video.
