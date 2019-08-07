In the same boots: Kamensky was criticized for a “wrong” summer shoes
Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamensky and Potap husband spend in Italy “second” honeymoon. On the personal page in Instagram singer and then publishes the photos, sharing their experiences from married life. According to the singer, any marriage should be based primarily on mutual support. In addition, great importance has intimate aspect of love.
On Tuesday, the singer posted a fresh frame, wearing a denim sundress summer sky blue hue.
Devoted fans did not fail to Express my admiration for Nastya: “Candy”, “Very Cool our Kamenskih Nastya!)”, “Beautiful girl!”.
But the other part of the readership noticed that trying three different ways, Anastasia did not change — in the frame she is depicted in suede boots.
The same shoes singers wearing under trendy blue dress in small white polka dots. Do not forget about the accessories: bracelets and backpack.
Walking beloved Potap tried on denim shorts with a simple white top, making the emphasis on the waist with a leather strap. But all in the same boots!
Haters without hesitation expressed his attitude:
Fortunately, there were a lot of his wife Potap and defenders.
“Nastya, do not listen to anyone and do not pay attention! You have a wonderful, very beautiful and very feminine figure, perfect face and hair! Everything is in place. You really are a goddess with a divine voice! Each time admiring and heard”, “the Shoes are super! Don’t listen to fools!”, “You’re gorgeous” — they write.
In any case, it became clear that fans continue to follow each step of the star, so the popularity of it provided.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Italy Anastasia posted a photo with the “eyes of Mary”, because of which it again suspected pregnancy.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter