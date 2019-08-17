In the second half will start a new life in Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius – what to expect these signs
Quite differently than in the past six months, will shape the lives of these four signs of the zodiac. Can change everything – both in life and in thinking. Who is unhappy now, you’ll be able to change everything before the new year.
New life cooking stars to all those who are born from August to December. Who wait for changes? In the first place so who really needs:
— Zodiac signs that are not living my life, but I can’t get out of this rut and start something of their own. Wait, you’ll soon find yourself in a whirlwind of change.
— People who give too much weight to the views of society to do something. Let them unhappy, let life go awry, but to get rid of this difficult. The stars will help you.
Entangled signs of the zodiac, which would be happy to have somewhere to aim for, but yet do not know which way to direct your energy. You will receive a vector of development.
— Poor, lonely, abandoned all, with confusion in life – these characters are clearly at the height of the autumn.
VIRGIN
At this sign it’s complicated, and many even see my future in the mist. Someone can say that you have no purpose in life, but it’s not. Virgo long harness, but then make such a leap forward that can bypass all. So it can happen now that back in July you saw no future for himself in August, was determined, and in the fall made a huge leap in development, having received all at once.
The end of summer and autumn can really give the Maids new all – love, business, place of residence, friends and plans. A couple of months you will build yourself a very different life.
LIBRA
This sign is very long waiting in the wings, and so, gradually, the good times come. Everything is done slowly and consistently. But in August will happen the main thing – you will get rid of everything bad in my life and will never suffer because of some unpleasant circumstances. This is the first step to a happy future.
August promises eroticism, wait until the fall, but everything else it can to make you happy. New cases can promise money, and to meet new people – help and support in the important plans for you.
SCORPIO
In August will be a turning point. What happened in the spring and mid-summer finally ends, and all of your failures along with this. Times like these happen at all, here is not your fault. But now we can close all global issues, to relax, to gain strength and to devote time to something more pleasant.
August can bring the love that you’ve been waiting for all my life. It is just a casual meeting. Do not wait and prepare, everything will happen by itself. In addition, August will bring a guaranteed profit to those who have toiled all year.
SAGITTARIUS
Unfaithful lovers, false friends, unnecessary things will leave your life now, because this has no place in your beautiful future. In place of the hard could be those that will take care of you, support and delight. It is also possible to material success, but it is a matter of chance.