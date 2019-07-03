In the semi-finals of the Copa America 2019 hosted the epic confrontation between Argentina and Brazil (video)
Messi: For whom the bell tolls
In the first semifinal of the Copa America in 2019, which takes place in Brazil, in Belo Horizonte, the hosts met with the team of Argentina.
Largely pragmatic football, especially in the first half, ended with the victory of Brazilians 2:0 – to 19-th minute the score was opened by the player “Manchester city” Gabriel BOM Jesus, and for 19 minutes before the final whistle doubled the advantage they the forward of “Liverpool” Roberto Firmino.
Rival the Brazilians will be determined today in opposition to the current winners of the tournament, the Chileans and Peruvians.