In the semi-finals of the Cup of Belarus club Milevsky beat club Vernidub under the “watchful eye” of the mannequins (photo)
“Dinamo-Brest”
In the first match of 1/2 final of the Cup of Belarus “Dinamo-Brest” in his field defeated the club, which is headed by Ukrainian specialist Yuriy vernydub – Soligorsk Shakhtar – 2:0.
Everything was decided in the first 13 minutes of the match.
The account was opened is the most expensive player of the championship of Belarus Oleksandr Noyok. Ukrainians managed a sumptuous strike from outside the penalty area – 1:0.
The second goal is also not without the Ukrainian 35-year-old Artem Milevsky, as always, was wonderful at imitation, giving a touch assist on Pavel Savitsky – 2:0.
It is worth noting that Dynamo has invented an original way to replenish the club’s cash. To do this, “Brest” sold tickets virtual fans and “planted” them on the podium.
One of the stands of the stadium “Brest” gathered a company of three dozen mannequins, which represented the fans from different countries, including Ukraine. While the mannequins were attached printed photographs of faces of people who bought these tickets.
We add that the club plans to continue the implementation of virtual tickets to other home games. It is noted that a portion of the proceeds from the sale of such subscriptions will be used to combat coronavirus in Belarus.