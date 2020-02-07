In the semi-finals of the Cup of Holland the football player took a beer shower from angry fans (video)
Wesley Hudt
In the second semifinal match of the Cup of Belgium between the teams of “Kortrijk” and “Antwerp” in the middle of the second half there was a funny episode.
The defender of “Antwerp” Wesley Hudt got injured and was replaced.
Passing along the stands with workers of medical staff, 25-year-old Dutchman was subjected to a beer attack by fans “Kortrijk” – it was poured from the stands nearly full glass of beer.
The state of the fans “Kortrijk” could understand – by the time the hosts lost 0:1, that is, the sum of two matches (1:2), derived in the finals of their competitors.
We add that the match ended and the final “Antwerp” will meet with a team of Ukrainian Eduard Sobol – Brugge.