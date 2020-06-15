In the semi-finals of the Cup of Italy “Napoli” – “inter” was scored goal from a corner between the legs of the goalkeeper (video)
Ospina has no idea that the ball halfway to the goal
In the match between Napoli and inter have decided rival Juventus in the final of the Italian Cup. It was the club from Naples.
Note, this was a return match. In the first match in Milan Neapolitans were stronger – 1:0.
However, after only 3 minutes after the starting whistle of the referee Gianluca rocky Antonio Conte’s men regained the sum of the two meetings, the balance in the account.
Did Christian Eriksen, and made it to the Danish original, running the ball from a corner kick directly between the legs of goalkeeper David Ospina. Face it, at the time of a corner in front of Colombian goalkeeper constantly plied the inter players that hindered David with the review.
But the fact remains – the ball sent by Eriksen nobody touched and slipped “under the apron” to the goalkeeper – 0:1.
Under the curtain of the first half, dries Mertens restored the status-KVO in a match – 1:1.
Note, missed the ball broke the Nerazzurri. Only in the final period of the match when the hosts sat deep in defense, the “inter” began to appear moments, and they could put the squeeze on the enemy. But wards Gennaro Gattuso survived, and largely due to saivam the same Pockmarks.
However, Eriksen’s goal, the Colombian goalkeeper will remember for a long time.