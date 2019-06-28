In the semi-finals of the European championship on football (U-21) were scored 11 goals (video)

June 28, 2019

Youth European championship on football has reached the semifinal stage.

Youth national team of Germany
First in Bologna at the sports arena “Renato Dal ‘Ara” was released buildable Germany and Romania.

The dramatic match and remove two from the penalty spot ended with the victory of the Germans 4:2 – youth winning goals Germany scored in the 90th and 90+4 minutes.

A review of the match Romania – Germany – on the official UEFA website.

In the second semifinal at MAPEI met the teams of France and Spain.

Youth national team of Spain
The match also had two 11-meter. In the end, the winner was the team from the Iberian Peninsula 4:1, and the account was opened by the French.

A review of the match France – Spain on the official website of UEFA.

On the last day of June there will be two finals: in the “bronze” will meet the French and the Romanians, and in the main teams of Spain and Germany.

