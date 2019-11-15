In “the Servant of the people” after the fight Lyashko decided to send Gems to judo
At a fraction of “servant of the people” decided to send the Chairman of the Committee of Parliament on energy and housing and communal services of Andrei Gerus courses judo after he got into a fight with the leader of the Radical party Oleg Lyashko. The journalists said the head of the faction David Arakhamiya. The corresponding video is published on YouTube.
As reported Arakhamia, Gerus followed the first strike Lyashko. “I think he had to charge in the nose Lyashko immediately after the word “Hello”, – Arakhamiya told.
He also said that the faction decided that Gerus had to go to training in judo. “Had (the conversation — Ed.) and even decided to send him to the training in judo in the sports section,” said Arakhamia.