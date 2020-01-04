In “the Servant of the people” announced “gradual” increase in the retirement age
But this process needs to be smooth, otherwise “can their children be doomed to a worse fate”
From 2023 or 2025 in Ukraine can begin to raise the retirement age.
In an interview with Interfax-Ukraine said the MP from the “SN” and the head of the Rada Committee on social policy Galina Tretyakov.
Thus, in “the Servant of the people” talking about “very gradual” increase in the retirement age.
“For example, for 1 month per year, starting in 2023 or 2025. Otherwise, we their children suffer a worse fate and the worst pension. At the same time, it is not the question today,” – said Tretyakov.
According to her, the increase of the retirement age would raise the pension itself. “But, you can still print the money and give”, – joked the Deputy.
Tretyakov also said that in March 2020 will be the indexation of pensions and the launch of “second pension”, and then the authorities will think about what worked and what not in the reform of the PAYG pension provision.
“But what would the soft options we haven’t thought of, no matter how we tried, you still have to think about raising the retirement age,” recognize “the Servant of the people”.