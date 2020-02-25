In “the Servant of the people” talking about the elimination of the Pension Fund of Ukraine
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on social policy and protection of the rights of veterans Galina Tretyakova, during the interview “ZN.UA”talked about the possible elimination of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.
According to Tretyakova, which is part of the faction of the “servant of the people”, Parliament at this stage allows for the possibility of termination of activities of the Pension Fund that will sort of reboot of the form of existence, liquidation is only one of the options. As Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on social policy, functions of the Pension Fund can be transferred to the State Treasury or Ministry of Finance.
It is also possible to convert the Fund.
“Conversion of PFCs, together with the social insurance funds and unemployment at the National insurance Agency. The plan we presented in conjunction with the government”, – said in interview to Galina Tretyakov.
Galina Tretyakov previously explained why raising the retirement age is inevitable for the Ukrainians, and why Ukraine is waiting for a possible increase of the pension tax .