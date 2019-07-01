In the sky over London from the plane fell the body of a stowaway (PHOTO)

The body of a stowaway fell out of the chassis compartment of the aircraft during landing Kenya Airways at London Heathrow airport, announced on Monday the official website of Scotland Yard.

“June 30 at 15:39 law enforcement was summoned to the [capital] district Clapham offerton on the road after the garden, the house was found the body – said in the message. – At the moment the police think we are talking about the stowaway, who fell from the undercarriage of the aircraft Kenya Airways flying to Heathrow”.

During the inspection of the aircraft in the landing gear compartment of an airliner to the African airline found the bag, water and a small supply of food. Police are investigating , trying to establish the identity and age of the deceased. The body was sent for forensic examination.

According to the newspaper the Daily Mail, the plane was flying from Nairobi. Passengers presumably froze to death during the nine-hour flight.

The airline expressed regret at the loss of unaccounted passenger.

We add that this is not the first case when illegal migrants seeking to get from Africa to the UK, fall out of falling before boarding aircraft directly into the streets of London. So, in September 2012, 30-year-old native of Mozambique Jose Matada fell out of the landing gear compartment of the airliner, flying from Angola. The investigation revealed that he was able to survive in conditions of low temperature a large part of the 12 hour flight. However, by the time of the fall he was already dead or was dying.

And in 2015 the body of a man, flying from Johannesburg (South Africa) fell directly on the roof of the London business centre. During the inspection of the gondola of the chassis of the Boeing 747 British Airways was found the second man who was more fortunate companion: his unconscious and in serious condition was taken to the hospital.

In this flight the rider in grave danger, as the temperature in the chassis compartment drops to minus 56 degrees Celsius. In addition, illegal immigrants can suffocate from lack of oxygen at high altitude, and landing, when pushed the front wheel, the rider can fall out of the plane.