In the sky over Russia faced the two fighters
Two fighter-bomber su-34 has faced 6 of the September sky above the Lipetsk region Russia from-for errors of pilots. This is reported by Russian media.
“Clash in the Lipetsk region of the two aircraft was the fault of the pilots. Now the details of the accident understands a special Commission, which, in particular, will establish degree of fault of each of the crews”, — stated in the message.
The incident is assessed as serious aircraft incident. One of the planes damaged very serious and will recover in the forces of industry. The second plane is damaged to a lesser extent, it can recover on the airfield. Damage may have to reimburse pilots. The crew of the su-34, consisting of a commander and Navigator.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, September 3 in Russia in the Stavropol region crashed su-25UB. On Board were two pilots, they were killed.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter