In the sky over the Caribbean sea exploded, a large asteroid
Weather satellite GOES-16, developed for the detections of lightning strikes, recorded a strange powerful light in the sky over the waters of the Caribbean sea.
The incident occurred on Saturday, June 29, at 16:25 local time (09:25 MSK), 270 kilometers South from Puerto Rico, reports
Scientists noticed that the area was not storm clouds. In addition, the flash was too intense for lightning.
Soon after, on the radar of the National weather service in San Juan came swarms of rubble – a clear indication that the sky exploded cosmic body.
Experts estimate that the diameter of the meteorite was between 4 to 5 meters, weight – about 200 tons.
The sound wave from the explosion was recorded by the station located more than fifteen hundred miles from the epicenter.
The residents of Puerto Rico and other nearby towns didn’t hear any noise. According to scientists, the wave propagated at a frequency of infrasound (below 20 Hz).
Upon entering the atmosphere, the asteroid broke up into three parts and released energy equivalent to 6 000 kg of TNT.
Space objects of this size usually burn up before reaching the Earth’s surface. But larger bodies, such as the Chelyabinsk meteorite, may pose a threat to humans, experts warn.
A global catastrophe associated with the fall of asteroids occur at most once in 700,000 years.
Experts NASA to track near-earth objects are considered potentially dangerous.
They note that the large asteroids you may notice for a few days, is small – a few hours before the collision – this time is enough time to evacuate people.
Earlier it was reported that fragments of the asteroid in Costa Rica fell on the houses and struck a doghouse in one of the courtyards. Fortunately, the dog was not injured.