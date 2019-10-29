In the Solar system discovered a new planet
Astronomers at the European southern Observatory announced the discovery in the Solar system new dwarf planet Gigeya — the smallest of the known similar objects. About it writes BBC.
Gigeya, named after the Greek goddess of health, located in the main asteroid belt orbiting the Sun between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. The diameter of the dwarf planet is only about 430 km.
Strictly speaking, the first Gigau discovered by the Italian astronomer Annibale de Gasparis another 170 years ago, in 1849, but until today, she was officially considered an asteroid.
The official reason for the change of classification was that scientists first managed to consider in detail Gigau using the Very large telescope (VLT — Very Large Telescope) installed in Parnasskii Observatory in the Chilean Atacama desert.
The Fate Of Pluto
Gigeya is not the largest object in the asteroid belt. In size it is inferior to Ceres (950 km), Vesta (525 km) and Pallas (512 km).
Until the early nineteenth century, all three were considered true planets, but was later “demoted” to the asteroids.
The current classification of celestial bodies was adopted in 2006 at the Assembly of the International astronomical Union.
To be considered a planet, a celestial body must meet several requirements:
- to rotate in an orbit around the Sun;
- not to be a satellite of another planet;
- to have sufficient gravity to support a round (or near round) shape;
- to have sufficient mass to clear its orbit from other, smaller objects.
If you are only doing the first three conditions, the planet is considered a dwarf.
Exactly for this reason, in 2006, your planetary status has officially lost Pluto (diameter of 2400 km). Together with it the status of a dwarf planet, has got three more TRANS-Neptunian (located farther from the Sun than Neptune) object Haumea, Eris and Makemake (all of them have their own satellites).
In the asteroid belt dwarf planet recognized only Ceres. Vesta and Pallas were not enough for this round. But inferior to them in size Gigeya, as it happens, has an almost perfect spherical shape — and therefore meets the definition of a dwarf planet.
The corresponding scientific article was published in the journal Nature Astronomy, however, the new status of Hygeia has yet to be officially approved by the International astronomical Union, which convenes in 2021 in the Korean Pusan.
A head-on collision
To the surprise of astronomers on the surface of Hygeia was not discovered a huge crater, which they had expected to see there.
The fact that its asteroid family dates back almost 7000 small objects, a splinter from the same parent celestial body. Scientists assumed that the strike, which formed the whole family, had to leave for Ghee deep scar — as happened in the case of Vesta.
However, after reviewing 95% of the surface of Hygeia, they found only two relatively small crater.
“None of them could be formed as a result of the strike that gave rise to this family of asteroids, the total volume of which is comparable to the volume of a celestial body with a diameter of 100 km, — says Professor of the Charles University in Prague and one of authors of the article in Nature Astronomy Miroslav Brož. For this, they are too small”.
Having considered several options, the researchers came to the conclusion that Gigeya and her huge family was formed about 2 billion years ago as a result of a head-on collision with a celestial body with a diameter of 75-150 km.
The maternal object was completely destroyed, causing thousands of small fragments of asteroids. But some of them were close enough for gravity to shape a round dwarf planet.
In the words of doctoral student Charles University and co-author of the article Pavel Sevecek, this is the only clash of this magnitude in the asteroid belt for the last 3-4 billion years.