In the South-East US was hit by the tornado: at least 3 dead
Local authorities report that on Monday, December 16, in the regions of South-Eastern part of the United States broke out many a tornado, damaged homes and churches and killed at least three people. This writes Fox News.
Center prediction storm reported that the trees were broken or felled from Texas to Alabama.
Parish from Louisiana, Deputy Sheriff Calvin Turner has confirmed at least one death as the result of a large destructive tornado.
“We have damage in many places. In one of the churches completely destroyed room, also destroyed some homes. Because of the fallen trees there is problematic even to get,” said Turner.
About the damage also was reported 25 miles from Deridder (La).
Later on December 16 in North Alabama were confirmed two deaths related to the tornado.
“I can confirm the deaths of two people, — said the mayor of town Creek Mike Parker. Rescuers are working at the scene.” He also added that injured at least five people.
Entergy Mississippi, electric power company, informs about more than 2000 interruptions in the supply of electricity in the state.
Center for forecasting storms put parts of Louisiana and Mississippi under a “moderate” risk of severe weather.
Meanwhile, according to weather forecasts, the smaller the threat has spread to Alabama, Western Georgia, Western Florida and Tennessee.
Students all over Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi were released from classes, the school canceled all of his events as a precaution because of the threat of a tornado.
According to forecasters, the greatest threat is tornadoes, hail and winds of 70 mph (112 km/h), when a cold front moved through the region to the East.