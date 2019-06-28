In the South of Cyprus discovered an ancient shipwreck with amphora
In the South of Cyprus discovered the wreck of a Roman-era amphorae. A valuable discovery was made by divers in the sea near the resort of Protaras, reports RIA “Novosti” with reference to the Department of antiquities of the country.
As noted, the ship times of the Roman Empire, loaded with amphorae, most probably from Syria or Cilicia.
It is emphasized that this is the first intact Roman ship found near Cyprus. It is expected that the results of the study will allow scientists to look afresh at the scale of the trade relations of Cyprus with the rest of the Roman provinces of the Eastern Mediterranean.
The Department stressed that the value of the findings is enormous for the archaeology of the country.