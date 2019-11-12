In the southern part of France was a strong earthquake: there are victims (PHOTOS, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

November 11 in the southern half of France recorded strong for the mainland earthquake. Initially it was reported about the underground jolt a magnitude of 5,4, then seismologists have adjusted the data by reducing it to 4.9. Its epicenter was 2 km South-West from the town of Rochemaure in ardèche, and the hypocenter – at a depth of 10 km, informs the European-Mediterranean seismological centre (EMSC).

The earthquake is destruction. Injured 4 people. In the commune of Montélimar in the Drôme Department, one person was seriously injured after falling from scaffolding. He’s been hospitalized. Prefecture of the ardèche Department, previously reported on the three victims, who received minor injuries, reports RFI.

Tremors were felt on a vast territory: from Lyon to Montpellier. Particularly affected the town of Le Teil in the ardèche Department. The local authorities recommended residents of this municipality not to go into the building because of the threat of collapse.

According to the statement of the mayor of Sochi, which leads the radio France Bleu, damaged about 200 homes, cracks appeared on the stairs of city hall. Also damaged a structure that holds the bells in the two churches. Local residents in social networks publish photos of the cracked floors and walls of their homes, reports TASS.

“The major damage is not yet fixed, – informs in turn, the Prefecture of the Drôme Department. – The current situation does not require any special precautions, except for certain decisions of local authorities.”

According to Franceinfo, in nuclear power plants “Tricastin” and “SADC”, which is near the epicenter of the earthquake, damage is not fixed.