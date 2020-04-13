In the southern States of the United States was struck by a powerful tornado, 19 people were killed, hundreds of homes destroyed
12 APR Mississippi and Louisiana experienced the impact of the deadly storm system that produced dozens of tornadoes as a result of the disaster killed at least 19 people, was destroyed hundreds of houses and buildings, writes Fox News.
In the center of the hurricane (SPC) the National weather service said that strong thunderstorms are moving towards the East coast and the threat of disaster will spread from the Southeast Georgia through North and South Carolina to Virginia until Monday evening, April 13.
“We received more than 50 reports of tornadoes in the South and on the Gulf coast, said senior meteorologist Fox News Janice Dean. — In the forecasting Centre of the storms said that this area has the most to suffer, including as a result of the tornado — long, catastrophic tornado, and now we get information about the numerous deaths.”
In addition to the tornado, there have been numerous reports of a powerful hail, destructive winds and flash floods across the region.
One tornado recorded in the southern part of Mississippi, passed through the land surface stretching more than 100 miles (160 kilometers).
Warnings about the possible tornado will remain in effect in the Southeast, during the day they will appear in North and South Carolina and Middle Atlantic. The strongest storms will leave from the East coast by Monday evening, April 13.
“Unfortunately, we continue to observe damage on certain sections of North and South Carolina until the Middle of the Atlantic, and the northeast, said Dean. — So the next few hours will be decisive”.
The emergency management Agency of Mississippi, said that according to the morning of April 13 in the state killed at least 11 people. According to FOX5 in Georgia have been registered for at least 6 deaths. 2 more bodies were recovered from under the rubble of destroyed homes in Arkansas and South Carolina.
Two people killed in Lawrence County, Mississippi, were husband and wife is a Deputy Sheriff of Lawrence County Robert Ainsworth and Deputy Secretary of the County court Walthall Floor Ye, said the County Sheriff’s office on Facebook.
“Robert left this world a hero: he was protecting Mrs. the Floor during a tornado, wrote in the Sheriff’s office. — He was a very valuable employee and we will miss him”.
The Governor of Mississippi Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency the evening of April 12 after several tornadoes struck the state.
“No one would want to celebrate Easter that way,’ said Reeves on Twitter. — Thinking about death and resurrection this Easter Sunday, we believe that all together we stand”.
About a million people after the storm were left without electricity, according to the poweroutage.us.
Before the storms moved into Mississippi, the weather service reported numerous tornadoes and destructive winds over most of North Louisiana.
The houses in the district of Ouachita, Louisiana, “equal to the earth”, while families were inside of recommendations for conducting quarantine COVID-19. Local media reported that officials in the area were forced to find temporary housing for victims of the storm, trying to protect people from the virus.
“Because COVID-19 we do not look at the shelter as much as before, said Shawn smiley, a police spokesman in Ouachita. We are trying to solve this problem and see if we can provide hotel rooms for displaced people. The reason is that we are trying to continue social distancing”.
In Mississippi 2781 confirmed case of coronavirus and 96 deaths. Louisiana — 20 of 595 cases and 840 deaths. Coronavirus has complicated the willingness to tornado, especially for people who have to seek shelter with the others.
The only way to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus is self — isolation. The only way to protect yourself in a tornado — take shelter in a sturdy building, often public.
Forecasters and officials emergencies in several States have offered guidance on the use of shelters on the approach of tornado season in a pandemic. Health officials say that the first Council during a tornado happening in the background of the pandemic, should be the Council “protecting yourself”.
The mayor of the city of Monroe in Louisiana Jamie Mayo said the storm damaged 200 to 300 homes in and around the city. Regional airport in Monroe were canceled flights: there since the buildings were torn siding, and runways scattered debris. Airport Director Ron Phillips said the storm caused damage to the aircraft in the hangar in the amount of $ 30 million.
Officials reported damage to dozens of homes in Northwest Louisiana.
April 12 in Morgan County, Alabama, lightning damaged the Church roof and steeple. Baptist Church Shoals Creek in Prallsville also got the lightning on the same day. About injuries was not reported.
Local media reported that strong winds damaged buildings and broke trees in the County of Walker, Alabama, North of Birmingham.
