In the southern United States was struck by a powerful storms and tornadoes: 3 fatalities, tens of thousands without light
After Sunday, April 19, powerful storms and tornadoes struck a vast area of the southern United States, a day of severe weather has moved to Florida, says USA Today.
Strong tornado overturned RV in southern Alabama on the evening of April 19, killing one person. 61-year-old Jerry Oliver Williams, of Henry County died when the storm hit the rural area about 22:30 on Sunday, said local authorities.
A powerful tornado has also led to one death in Marion County, Mississippi. 70-year-old Jerry Johnson was killed when his house received a “direct hit” storm in the village of sandy hook, he told police.
In the South Georgia County Sheriff’s office Wilcox said that early Monday morning, April 20, during a storm in rural house was hit by lightning, which killed one person. The victim was an elderly woman.
According to the Center for forecasting hurricanes, on the morning of 20 April in the North-Central part of Florida were also registered at least four tornadoes, and there have been several reports of damage from the wind.
Center prediction storm has received more than 250 reports of possible tornadoes, strong winds, hail and hurricane from East Texas to South Georgia in the afternoon and evening of April 19. Teams from the National weather service will evaluate the trace elements to determine where there was a tornado.
According poweroutage.us, in the afternoon of April 20, tens of thousands of customers were left without electricity because of storms in the southern United States.
According to forecasts from AccuWeather, after a quiet day on Tuesday, April 21, we expect another round of severe weather in the South will have a peak on Wednesday and Thursday, 22 and 23 April.
“It is expected that by early Wednesday morning in the regions of Northern Texas and Oklahoma will be raining and thunderstorms, but the threat of severe weather will increase in the afternoon as the atmosphere destabilizes,” — said in AccuWeather.
By Thursday, April 23, a large part of the Southeast will be next in line part of the United States, where the reach element. Expected wind gusts, flash floods, hail and even some tornadoes.
Last week during Easter Sunday 12 April a series of tornadoes swept through the South. More than 100 registered tornado killed at least 36 people in Mississippi, South Carolina, Georgia, Louisiana, Tennessee and North Carolina.
