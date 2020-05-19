In the Spanish basketball riot: the players refuse to go to the floor
Most basketball players in the Endesa League (the highest division of the system of basketball leagues of Spain) voted against the overtime of the current championship, which stopped in March due to pandemic coronavirus, reported on the official website of the basketball Federation of Ukraine.
This indicates that the Union of professional players Spain interviewed the players of 12 clubs, which should be the final part of the championship. More than two thirds or 68% of the 157-and interviewed players voted against the final part of the championship.
Voted against in the first place the players of Euroleague clubs. From the end of the League voted all 16 players of “Barcelona”, which is Ukrainian Artem Pustovoy.
Also, the full composition reacted negatively to restart players “the Basque country”. From real Madrid only two players out of 16 voted for the continuation of the championship.
From “Valencia” in the survey involved 11 players – they all voted against overtime.
For the continuation of the championship voted “Zaragoza” (all 11), “Andora” (11 of 13), “Gran Canaria” (9 of 12), Tenerife (9 of 14) and “Huventud” ( 9 of 14).