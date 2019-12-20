In the Spanish La Liga, a scandal erupted: real Madrid have requested the audio recording of conversations between the judges of the El Classico in the disputed episodes
C referee sportcopter “real” Sergio Ramos and Toni Kroos
Madrid have submitted a request to the Royal football Federation of Spain (RFEF) to obtain clarifications on the decisions of the referee conceding a match of the 10th round of La Liga against Barcelona Alejandro hernández hernández, according to AS.
Representatives of the “Royal club” want to listen to the audio recording of conversations between the referee and Ricardo De Burgos of Bengoechea responsible for VAR, clarifies the issue.
Real Madrid are interested in two points of the match, which against real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, according to real Madrid, was fouled in the penalty area of the Catalans.
The judges meeting decided not to appoint a penalty in these cases.
It is noteworthy that Hernandez did not even requested the video replay of controversial issues.
Recall, the match at camp Nou ended without result.