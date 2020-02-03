In the Spanish Segunda same player was removed twice in 3 minutes (video)
During the match the 26th round of the Spanish Segunda “Fuenlabrada” – Girona (0:1) there was a funny episode.
On 68 minutes, referee Isidro díaz de Mera removed the hosts ‘ midfielder Cristobal Marquez Crespo a straight red card for rough play.
Football player went to podtribunnogo room, but the judge changed his decision after the intervention VAR, reversed the decision on the red card returned to the player on the field and showed him a yellow card.
But even before the resumption of the game Crespo played just 10 seconds.
Football player, “Fuenlabrada” entered into a verbal altercation with the midfielder “Girona” Alex Granillo, causing the referee was forced again to cool the namesake of Columbus and showed him a second yellow card.
On the effectiveness of this warning was tantamount to a red card shown to Cristóbal three minutes earlier.
The misadventures of Crespo on the official website of La Liga.