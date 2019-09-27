In the state Duma of the Russian Federation stated that Russia has zero chance to go to the Olympics-2020
Vyacheslav Fetisov
The Deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, the double Olympic champion in hockey Vyacheslav Fetisov, debating on whether Russia miss the summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo, said, “…If something is now all is said to have actually happened, the chances are zero. I definitely know there would be problems – there would be no threads,” – said Fetisov, “Sport-Express”.
Earlier it became known that Russia is suspected of manipulation, the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, which had been sent to WADA at the beginning of 2019. WADA has begun the procedure of deprivation of the status of compliance RUSADA world anti-doping code. The Russian side have three weeks to explain information about possible data manipulation in the Moscow anti-doping laboratory.