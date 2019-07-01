In the state of new York a devastating storm killed two people. VIDEO
Sunday, June 30, in the tristate area (NY, NJ and CT) broke out of a strong storm, which killed two people. Worst of all had some areas of long island.
The most severe weather outbreak occurred in the Western and Central parts of Suffolk County, the state of new York, says ABC7. Sudden storm winds topple trees in Huntington, heading East through Commack and Bay shore East through Oakdale.
The national weather service reports that any evidence of the rotation of the vortex flow is not detected, but the damage corresponds to the damage that is usually applied to powerful squally winds.
More than 22 000 people remain without electricity. Many residents of the region had hoped that the power supply will restore the morning of Monday, July 1, but the clearing of settlements and roads from the effects of the disaster and the restoration of power lines is not yet completed.
In some areas, the storm caused heavy rain and large hail, according to the national weather service.
Sudden natural disaster ruined many evening events and have caught thousands of people unawares.
The woman who sailed off the coast of fire island and drowned in the result of rapidly moving storms. Her body, floating near the shore, was noticed by the passerby and called 911. Eyewitnesses launched the boat and maintain the body afloat until rescuers arrived. Unfortunately, it couldn’t be saved.
Later the storm moved through long island to Connecticut.
The coast guard responded to 20 signals of distress from the sea sides, 18 people were in the water in life jackets at the Western Connecticut and long island.
54-year-old David Shmerler died in Fairfield, Connecticut. Around 16:00 on Sunday on highway Sturgis on his car fell a tree. His wife Donna suffered minor injuries and the adult daughter, who was in the back seat, was not injured.
In Suffolk County due to fallen trees and dangling power lines closed roads. Energy companies hope to restore everything to the end of the day Monday, July 1.