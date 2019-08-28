In the state of new York missing the kitten returned to the owner after 11 years
A cat named tiger, who lived at his mistress in upstate new York and missing 11 years ago, was found – thanks to a happy coincidence and indifferent employee of the SPCA Carol O’connell.
This was reported on Monday, August 26, on the page of the animal shelter in the social network Facebook.
For nearly three years, the tiger roamed around the house Carol, which is located in the district of Mitchell, and once the woman managed to catch the animal.
The cat is chibiromano – so Carol learned her mistress Maggie, who was waiting for a meeting with home favorite for about 11 years.