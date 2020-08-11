In the state property Fund plan to start the process of privatization of “Ukrspirt”
In the state property Fund has said it is ready to begin the process of privatization of “Ukrspirt”, proposals for privatization 12 of which have already been transferred to the Fund. This was stated by the head of the Fund Dmytro Sennichenko.
“Privatization of the alcohol industry on the first stage involves placing on the transparent auctions of objects of SE “Ukrspirt”. The total number of objects ready for privatization process 41.
Potential investors in the industry of alcohol production is not only the producers of food and spirits but also pharmaceutical companies, manufacturers of motor fuel and agricultural companies who are interested in processing their own products,” — said Dmytro Sennichenko.
According to him, the key to the successful privatization of the assets of the alcohol industry is the early adoption of the government Program of reforming and development of the alcohol industry, which will stipulate the procedure and conditions of the sale.
“Privatization of state enterprise “Ukrspirt” starts. Waiting for new investors”, — he concluded.
