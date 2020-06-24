In the state statistics service said, how much Ukrainians spend on food
Expenses of Ukrainians for the purchase of food products amounted to almost 300 billion UAH.
About 40% or 293 billion UAH 134 million in consumer spending of Ukrainian households in the first quarter of this year was used to purchase food and non-alcoholic beverages.
This was reported by the State statistics service.
In addition, 16.3 per cent (119 billion UAH 669 million) of expenditures were directed for housing, electricity, water, gas and other fuels; 8,5% (65 billion UAH 157 million) on transport; 7.1 percent (52 billion 426 million) on alcohol and tobacco products; 6% (44 billion UAH 265 million) to health and 4.7% (34 billion 652 million UAH) – on clothes and shoes.
The SSS reminded that the data are presented excluding the occupied Crimea and Sevastopol, as well as the occupied territories in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.
As reported, Ukraine’s real GDP in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the same period of the previous year decreased by 1.3%.
