In the State the shortage of grain “hung” on mice
June 2, 2020
Nearly 2,700 rail cars of grain, which should be deposited in the State ate the mouse.
This was announced by adviser to the Minister of internal Affairs Mikhail Apostol on his Facebook page, reports “Hvil”.
According to him, about the shortage, said the former head of the State Yaroslav pohorila. Missing cars identified during the audit.
“The amount of losses of more than UAH 800 million… Greedy mouse got the structure of the state Reserve in Chortkiv, in the Ternopil region. Here they cleared the warehouses of grain that would fit in more than 150 grain cars,” wrote the Apostle.